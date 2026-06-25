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Valmet’s New Technology Introduces a New Type of Tissue That has Fabric-Like Strength and Softness

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Valmet launches new Valmet Advantage NTTe technology that enables the production of a completely new type of tissue paper with exceptional softness and a distinctive textured appearance. The technology, introduced for the first time at Valmet’s Tissue Making Days in Karlstad, Sweden on June 24, 2026, offers tissue manufacturers the ability to produce premium tissue paper that has the look and feel of fabric.

Valmet’s new Advantage NTTe technology enables production of premium-quality tissue paper that has a fabric-like feel and strong durability. Dancer Evelina Falkelind wore such tissue for the launch event at Valmet’s Tissue Making Days in Sweden. Image Credit: Valmet

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With Advantage NTTe, tissue producers can achieve a tissue grade comparable to ultra-premium in terms of quality, with reduced raw material use and lower energy consumption. Higher bulk enables fiber savings without compromising softness or strength, and the technology uses less energy than conventional processes. The concept offers flexibility across markets: tissue makers can enter or expand in the North American ultra-premium segment by competing with bulk and softness without the capital intensity. In markets where conventional grades remain more common, tissue makers can differentiate on shelf with a product that feels unexpectedly soft and visually unique.

“Advantage NTTe creates a tissue experience that immediately stands out, supporting our customers in expanding to the growing ultra-premium segment. At the same time, it supports strong mill performance, from better runnability and easier converting to reduced fiber usage and lower energy consumption,” says Jon Jested-Rask, Executive Vice President, Tissue business area at Valmet.

The evolution of the Advantage NTT concept is built on several key technology breakthroughs, including new belt materials and patterns that create a unique textured surface, a specially developed Valmet Advantage ViscoNip press supporting uniformity and runnability, and a safer, easier belt loop for improved operation and maintenance. They have all been developed and tested at Valmet’s Tissue Technology and Pilot Center in Karlstad, with converting trials carried out at Valmet’s facilities in Lucca, Italy, supporting reliable performance from tissue making through to converting.

Valmet Advantage NTTe balances softness and strength with precision, creating a fabric-like texture.

Tissue paper that feels like it shouldn't exist │ Valmet Advantage NTTe

Video Credit: Valmet

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Valmet

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